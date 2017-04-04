Minor flooding possible this week in area rivers, roads

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After Tuesday’s heavy rainfall, flood concerns are rising along with the water levels in area rivers and streams.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Southern New England and a Flood Warning was issued for the Pawcatuck River in Westerly and Pawtuxet River in both Warwick and Cranston.

Evacuations are underway near the Taunton River in Middleboro, Mass., which is already creeping past its banks.

Those watches and warnings could remain in effect throughout the week, with more rain expected to arrive on Thursday.

Roadways may also be prone to flooding, especially in low-lying areas, so drivers are urged to take caution. The heavy rain on Tuesday has moved out for the most part, though there’s still the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night.