Rehoboth voters say ‘no’ to compressor station

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Rehoboth voters are overwhelmingly against a proposed gas compressor station on the town line.

Officials revealed 2,261 voters answered ‘no’ to Question Two while 224 were in favor of the project.

That station would be built as part of a larger natural gas pipeline project, called Access Northeast and would run through New England.

Those against the compressor station cited environmental impacts and noise.

This ballot question is non-binding but essentially presents where the town stands on the project.