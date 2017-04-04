Silver Alert issued for missing Cranston man

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for a man who went missing a day earlier.

John Saul, Jr., 86, was last seen at the Warwick Mall around 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Police say Mister Saul is 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Cranston police say he was last seen wearing a Blue Polo Jacket, a black sweater, green pants and a blue bucket hat.

Mr. Saul was driving a black, 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Rhode Island license plate LV-730.

Anyone with information about Mr. Saul’s whereabouts is asked to call Cranston police at 401-942-2211.