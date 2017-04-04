Special recall meeting canceled after only seven councilors show up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A special meeting to investigate the recall of embattled Councilman Kevin Jackson was canceled after only seven of the other 14 city councilors showed up.

Jackson is accused of embezzling just over $127,000 from a youth sports group he founded.

Last month, following state law, the City Council voted unanimously to hold a recall election on May 2nd, in support of a petition that was signed by more than 2,300 voters in Jackson’s ward.

In a statement, Mayor Jorge Elorza called the attempted meeting ‘outrageous’. Elorza also said, “I commend all of the City Council members who stood strong and refused to participate in this meeting.”