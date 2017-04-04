Suspended Woonsocket cop charged with assaulting high school student

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket police officer who’s been suspended since he was arrested for child abuse back in 2012 is now facing new charges.

According to a police report obtained by Eyewitness News, Patrick Cahill is accused of punching a student in the face at Woonsocket High School. The report states Cahill, 28, has been volunteering with the school’s football team.

A school resource officer told police that on the afternoon of March 27 he was approached by a student who was crying and bleeding from his nose.

The student told the officer he was punched twice by a coach, gesturing to Cahill, before the coach brought him to the ground and put him in a headlock.

Cahill told the resource officer he was overseeing a weight-training session when the alleged victim, who was not on the team, was being disruptive.

Cahill claimed the student refused to leave and instead became argumentative and “got into his face.” The incident became physical, according to the report, and Cahill said he was forced to bring the student to the ground.

Police said the eyewitness accounts were consistent, with one student saying in a written statement he saw Cahill punch the alleged victim twice in the face and others corroborating that he pushed the student to the ground and put him in a headlock.

Cahillwas arrested and charged with simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Cahill was previously arrested in 2012 for physically abusing his then-9-year-old sister, who was in his care. He was convicted of second-degree child abuse and sentenced to serve six months at the ACI.

