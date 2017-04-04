YMCA complainants to announce partnership with John Hope Settlement House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A corporation founded by the former Greater Providence YMCA board chair who filed a harassment complaint against the organization is set to reveal “a new partnership” with the financially troubled John Hope Settlement House.

A news release announcing the partnership was sent Tuesday by PEOpeople LLC, which corporate filings with the Rhode Island secretary of state show was organized March 7, with Gayle Corrigan as its resident agent and Karen Cooper as its co-founder.

Corrigan, Cooper and Linda Dykeman have filed gender discrimination complaints with the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights against the YMCA and its CEO, Steven O’Donnell, alleging they were harassed, intimidated and bullied.

State Rep. Anastasia Williams, who chairs the John Hope board, is expected to officially step down, and the news release said a new chairman will be named.

An email to Cooper at PEOpeople has not been returned.

Corrigan was chairman of the YMCA board for about seven months before she was voted out. The organization’s current board chair, Jamia McDonald, has said the dispute with Corrigan was initially provoked by board members’ concerns over multimillion-dollar financial problems that were discovered at the end of last year.

John Hope has faced serious challenges in recent years.

A report released last month by R.I. Auditor General Dennis Hoyle warned the nonprofit’s financial condition “has steadily deteriorated” and argued it will likely need to file for receivership if the R.I. Department of Children, Youth & Families succeeds in revoking the license for the group’s day care center. A hearing on that dispute is scheduled for laster this month.

Corrigan’s employment history includes working as chief of staff in Central Falls while the city was in receivership.

She was fired from her job as deputy director of Rhode Island Housing in December 2013, then filed a wrongful termination lawsuit. She was reinstated in the same position in May 2014.

Corrigan is currently the district manager for the Central Coventry Fire District, which went through Chapter 9 bankruptcy in recent years.

Walt Buteau (wbuteau@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook