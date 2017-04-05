April’s Hot Happenings at Twin Rivers

There will be lots of of gift giveaways, VIP events, dinners and parties going on this month at Twin Rivers, as April marks their 10th Anniversary!

We spoke with Megan McGuinness from Twin River for all of the Hot Happenings in Lincoln this month.

THE ORIGIONAL WEDDING EXPO

TWIN RIVER EVENT CENTER

SUNDAY, APRIL 9 @ 11AM

Plan the perfect wedding and honeymoon with help from the area’s finest bridal merchants. Bridal Gown Sale! Fashion Show! Prizes, Prizes & more Prizes! Tickets $12 at the door; $7 online at http://www.originalweddingexpo.com. Children under 12 are free; Grooms are encouraged to attend.

NEW ENGLAND TEQUILA & RUM FESTIVAL

TWIN RIVER EVENT CENTER

SATURDAY, MAY 6 / 2PM – 6PM

Come experience the New England Tequila & Rum Festival at Twin River Casino! Sample tequilas, mezcals and spirits from Mexico; and amazing rums from around the world. There will be live entertainment, rum & tequila seminars, creative food pairings and cooking demonstrations, a blind rum & spirit tasting competition, a bartending competition and much, much more! Tickets start at just $40! 21+ event.