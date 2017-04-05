Bankrupt shoe chain Payless closing 2 local stores

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) – Shoe chain Payless Inc. has announced it will close two Southeastern Massachusetts stores, one day after the company filed for bankruptcy.

A list released by Payless showed the retailer plans to close its stores at the Market Basket plaza in Raynham and the Wareham Crossing plaza in Wareham.

Other Payless stores in the region will remain open for now, including locations in Taunton, New Bedford and Mansfield. The retailer’s website also shows a number of stores in other Southern New England communities, including Providence and Warwick.

“We intend to use the [bankruptcy] process to implement a comprehensive path forward to meaningfully enhance our growth profile and profitability, positioning us to continue to thrive as a sustainable business in the face of the retail industry’s radical, unprecedented transformation,” the company said in a statement.

Payless is one of a number of retail chains that have been struggling as more Americans do their shopping online. The electronics retailer RadioShack also filed for bankruptcy recently and is in the process of closing multiple local stores.

