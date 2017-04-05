Bryant Beats URI, 3-2 in In-State Battle

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (Bryant Athletics) – Freshman Gaby Cruz (Miami, Fla.) and sophomore Nick Angelini (Bedford, N.H.) each homered in a three-run fifth inning as the Bryant University baseball team extended its winning streak to four games with a 3-2 win over in-state rival Rhode Island on Wednesday afternoon at Conaty Park.

The Bulldogs (7-17) completed their brief three-game homestand with three victories and will now go on the road for a four-game Northeast Conference series at Wagner. The Rams (14-11) saw their eight-game winning streak halted with the loss. Bryant was 0-5 in one-run games entering play on Wednesday.

Having collected just five hits in his first 44 career at-bats, Cruz broke out with three of the Bulldogs’ seven hits, including his first-career home run. Angelini provided the rest of the offense, extending his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run laser over the left field wall.