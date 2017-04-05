Famous Wheeler School Clothing and More Sale returns

The Wheeler School’s Famous Clothing & More Sale returns for its 69th year of fabulous deals on clothing (and more) for the whole family April 6-8, 2017, in the Wheeler School gymnasium at 407 Brook Street (between Angell and Meeting Streets) on the East Side of Providence.

Admission is free and you will find a bargain shopper’s paradise of new and gently-worn women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, books, sporting gear, household items, games, and toys at this once yearly “pop-up” department store. Our theme this year is “Something For Everyone!”

Event Co-Chairs Celia Durkin and Caroline Bruno joined us on set Wednesday to tell us more about this big event.

HOURS FOR APRIL 6-8, 2017:

Thursday, April 6, 10am – 8pm

Friday, April 7, Noon – 8pm

Saturday, April 8, 10am – 3pm