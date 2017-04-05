Firefighters control flames after fire breaks loose in Barrington home

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews were called to a familiar home when they responded to a house fire in Barrington Wednesday evening, a neighbor tells Eyewitness News.

Shortly after 5 p.m., firefighters from Barrington, East Providence and Warren were called to Riverside Drive.

Neighbor Richard Boucher, called 911 when he first saw smoke.

“There wasn’t a window left in the house, smoke [was] billowing out of the house,” Boucher said.

He also told Eyewitness News that firefighters responded to a fire at the same location less than a year ago.

“They had a chimney fire here, about six or nine months ago,” Boucher explained. “Again, the fire department came and took care of it. Whether or not they corrected the situation or not, I don’t know.”

Barrington Fire Chief Gerald Bessette confirmed this fire was in the same part of the house, near the fireplace.

Officials say they were able to quickly contain the flames on Wednesday, and keep damage to one side of the house.

“The smoke and heat traveled across the entire dwelling,” continued Bessette. “They had to pull some ceiling to make sure that the fire hadn’t spread into the main house.”

No residents were home at the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.