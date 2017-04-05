Judge suspends DUI suspect’s license after crash into restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The driver accused of crashing a van into the El Chapin Restaurant in Providence appeared in traffic court on Tuesday.

Police allege 56-year-old Michael Ducharme was high on drugs at the time of the crash. Emergency responders administered Narcan to him at the scene.

No one inside the restaurant was hurt, but the building sustained significant damage.

Ducharme pleaded not guilty to charges of leaving a lane of travel and refusal to submit to a chemical test. The judge ordered his driver’s license suspended, pending the outcome of the case.