New charges brought against Warwick stabbing suspect

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of stabbing a teenage Rite Aid employee in what police called a “random” attack is now facing new charges.

Jacob Gallant is accused of approaching 18-year-old Alyssa Garcia at the Warwick Avenue Rite Aid on March 5 and stabbing her at least eight times. Garcia was severely hurt but survived her injuries.

Gallant, 41, of Westport, was initially charged with felony assault with intent to murder and was deemed competent at his arraignment last month.

Warwick police confirmed the suspect and victim did not know each other, saying Gallant admitted he bought a butcher knife and intended to “stab or try to kill” the first person he saw.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s office announced Wednesday prosecutors are now charging Gallant with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a knife with a blade longer than three inches while committing a crime of violence.

Gallant is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on April 21.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support Garcia in her recovery.