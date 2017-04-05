Q&A: Warwick mayor on school issues, calls for superintendent’s resignation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick School Department has recently been plagued with issues. Many are upset that they weren’t notified about fire alarms not working at two of the city’s elementary schools. An air quality report released Monday shows high but not toxic levels of carbon dioxide in several areas of Vets Middle School. There were also three recent sewage backups at the school.

At Tuesday’s school committee meeting, some parents called for Superintendent Philip Thornton to resign.

Mayor Scott Avedisian joined Eyewitness News This Morning live in studio to discuss the school issues, along with other happenings in the city of Warwick.

