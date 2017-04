PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Cub.

The rabbit and his brother are new to the shelter and will soon be up for adoption.

PARL says they’re both very sociable, active, and absolutely perfect pets. At this point, they’re confident the rabbits will be able to go home with kids or other pets.

If you or someone you know wants to adopt Cub or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.