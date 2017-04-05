Thousands fail background checks for Uber, Lyft

Related Coverage Kilmartin proposes fingerprinting Lyft, Uber and taxi drivers

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials say more than 10 percent of people who applied to drive for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft failed a required background check.

More than 62,000 drivers were approved, including some who applied to drive for both companies. More than 8,200 failed the background checks, which are required under a 2016 state law that officials have called the most stringent in the country.

Of the applicants who were denied, the figures released Wednesday show the largest number were turned away because their license had been suspended, they had been licensed to drive for less than three years, or they had multiple serious driving offenses.

More than 300 applicants had felony convictions on their record and 51 were registered sex offenders.

Uber officials criticized the screening process as “unfair and unjust” to drivers.