ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A sergeant with the Attleboro Police Department was arrested at his home on Thursday.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney confirmed that Sgt. Richard Woodhead was taken into custody for “violation of federal law,” but did not elaborate on the charges.

