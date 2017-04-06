Cranston police investigating possible homicide

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a scene on Preston Avenue which Eyewitness News has learned is linked to a possible homicide.

Just before 7 p.m. on Thursday night, Eyewitness News saw a Cranston CSI van outside 9 Preston Avenue.

According to what Eyewitness News has learned, the homicide in question did not occur at the address that is currently under investigation.

Investigators could be seen inside the home with flashlights and taking pictures.

According to the Cranston city assessor’s website, this house was recently sold. A neighbor and a family member of the former owner both stated that the house was undergoing renovations so it could be sold on the market again.

The backyard also appeared to be recently dug up.

Cranston police on scene were not able to confirm the reason they were present at the house.

Eyewitness News called the police headquarters and Chief Michael Winquist, but have not heard back.

Eyewitness News is following this story and will bring you updates as they become available both online and on Eyewitness News This Morning.