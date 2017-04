Calling all Dunkin’ Donuts fans! For the first time ever, Dunkin’ Donuts products will be available at McCoy Stadium!

Starting this season, McCoy Stadium’s concession stands will have Dunkin’ Donuts hot coffee, iced coffee and hot chocolate.

Rob Crain – Pawsox Senior Vice President/Sales & Marketing and Melisa Papagni – Dunkin’ Donuts Field Marketing Manager, joined us on set Thursday to discuss this as well as Dunkin’s Dugout Program.