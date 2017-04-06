House Oversight Committee hears advocacy group’s report of DCYF

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Between October and March, there have been six cases of young children suffering from neglect or abuse from adults, according to the Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee reviewed these cases — four deaths, two near-deaths — through a report by the Child Fatality Review Panel. Since the creation of the report, two more cases have also occurred.

The report gives the DCYF 21 recommendations.

“This is not a shot at any DCYF worker, this is not a complaint about the work they do day in and day out,” Jennifer Griffith said at the meeting. “This is about the challenges they’re facing, both inside at DCYF and out in the community.”

She continued, “I think it’s one of the most important hallmarks of this report, unfortunately, is to explain that although none of these cases were actively open at the time of their death, or near-fatality event which occurred, there were multiple risk factors present in each case.”

Officials are asking the DCYF to have a preliminary response plan by next week.