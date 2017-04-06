In-depth: Centracchio on what happens next in Syria

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following the deadly chemical attacks in Syria, U.S. leaders appear to be gearing up to possibly take action against Syria’s president, Bashar Assad.

On Wednesday, United States Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley took part in an emergency meeting of the security council. Haley says if the UN doesn’t act on Syria, the U.S. might.

This follows a statement Haley made on Twitter, saying the attack was ‘likely’ at the hands of the Syrian regime and said, “Assad must be held accountable for these barbaric attacks against his own people.”

Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) weighs in on what could happen next in Syria.

