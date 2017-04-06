In the Kitchen: Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito brought Chef John Granata from Johnny Granata’s Restaurant and Bar to “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to make Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Caramelized Pineapple in the kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 lb. Pork Tenderloin

1 lb. Applewood Smoked Bacon

1 ½ cups Brown Sugar

1 tbsp. fresh rosemary (chopped)

½ tsp. cinnamon

Salt & Pepper

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 small pineapple (diced)

1 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. Rum

Method:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Butterfly Pork by cutting down the middle until the pork is flat. Do not pound! Rub the center with ½ cup brown sugar, rosemary cinnamon and salt and pepper. Roll the meat up. Lay out 6 – 8 pieces of bacon. Starting at the far side roll the pork in the bacon and squeeze tight. Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan on a medium flame. Brown pork on all sides and transfer to a baking dish. Bake 10 to 15 minutes until the meat has no resistance and is golden brown. Meanwhile using the same sauté pan. Add pineapple and butter and begin to brown the fruit. Add remaining brown sugar and rum. Stir until a sauce forms. Remove from heat. Remove pork from oven and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice pork on a platter and top with pineapple sauce.

Buon Appetito!