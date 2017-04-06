Minor flooding possible as more rain moves through

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An additional one to two inches of rain is expected on Thursday, which could have an impact on area roads and rivers.

The rain could fall heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Rivers and streams are already swollen from previous rainfall, with more than three inches falling over the past five days, so there’s the potential for minor flooding.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Southern New England and a Flood Warning was issued for the Pawcatuck River in Westerly and Pawtuxet River in both Warwick and Cranston.

Roadways may also be prone to flooding, especially in low-lying areas, so drivers are urged to take caution on Thursday.

Winds will also be gusty along with shore, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible.

Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello is keeping an eye on the conditions and will have live updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.