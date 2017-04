PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket responded to the scene of a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight on Walcott Street, just north of McCoy Stadium.

One car appeared to be split in half, and the state medical examiner was at the scene overnight.

No word yet on how many people were in the car, or what may have caused the crash.

Eyewitness Crews are on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.