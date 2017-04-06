Police: Bogus ‘inspector’ swindled cash from Providence bakery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a man who they say posed as a fire department inspector, then took money from a Providence business under false pretenses.

The man entered the LaSalle Bakery on Smith Street at about 5:30 p.m. on April 2. He told employees he was an “inspector” with the Providence Fire Department, police said, and proceeded to examine fire extinguishers and other equipment around the building. He then handed two invoices to an employee and claimed the manager had “approved a cash payout.” The man was given the amount he’d requested; he then left.

The man is described as a heavyset white male; he’d been wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a black baseball cap. Police believe he may have been driving a grey Chrysler 300 with a New Jersey license plate, C71 FNX.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. Alicia Hersperger at (401) 243-6233 or Det. Lt. Tim O’Hara at (401) 243-6360.

Bakery Inspector Fraud Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery