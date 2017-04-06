RIDOT will go forward with EP bridge replacement this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The weather is likely to better than snow for the commencement of replacing the Pawtucket Avenue Bridge this weekend.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will be closing the bridge over I-195 in East Providence for eight weekends over the course of the next four months; each “quadrant” of the project needs two weekends, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said on Thursday.

The bridge is one of the state’s “structurally deficient” bridges, Alviti said; it uses the “Lincoln Logs” or “Jenga”-stacked beams for support, much like the East Shore Expressway bridge that was replaced last fall.

They’re using an accelerated process of removing the old bridge and building and installing a new one. On the four weekends, traffic will have to be detoured through neighborhoods and the on-ramp to I-195 will be closed.

The interstate will also get lane shifts, with four lanes being cut down to two in both directions. Drivers entering I-195 West from the East Shore Expressway and I-195 East the Warren Avenue on-ramp will have to yield to traffic.

The project couldn’t be started in last Saturday’s wintry mix conditions.