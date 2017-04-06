Sen. Reed: Trump must explain legal authority for Syria strikes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – U.S. Sen. Jack Reed offered a cautious response late Thursday night to President Trump’s airstrikes against Syria, immediately raising questions about what will happen next but not condemning the move.

Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, received calls from both Vice President Mike Pence and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford earlier Thursday evening to brief him on the military action, a spokesman confirmed.

In a statement, Reed said the Trump administration “took action in response to the Assad regime’s illegal and horrific chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians.”

“The question now is what the consequences and reactions will be, and what are the president’s strategic and long-range goals and plans with respect to U.S. involvement in Syria?” Reed continued.

“The administration is also going to have to set out the legal justification for tonight’s action and any future military operations against the Assad regime as part of its consultations with Congress,” he said. Reed did not go as far as another Democratic senator on the committee, Virginia’s Tim Kaine, who said it was “unlawful” for Trump to order the strikes without prior approval from Congress.

Reed was the first member of Rhode Island’s all-Democratic congressional delegation to make a public statement on the Syria attack, though U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has been urging stronger U.S. action against the Syrian regime for more than four years.