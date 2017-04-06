The Rhode Show Goes Wild With Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay animal ambassador Corey Oxman stopped by to talk about animal conservation ahead of Earth Day and to introduce us to four special animals. We met a lemur, a toucan, a Linne’s two-toed sloth, and a serval.

The animal ambassadors also shared some easy to follow tips that any one can do to aid conservation efforts. They include:

Preserve and plant native plant species, so animals have the habitat, food, and shelter they need to raise their young.

Use reusable materials. 60% of waste found on coastal areas are items like plastic bags, utensils, plates, etc.

Continue learning about animals and their habitats.