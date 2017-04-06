Woonsocket shooting suspect arrested after weeks on the run

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a suspect in a March 3 shooting was arrested Wednesday night in Holyoke, Mass., some 70 miles away.

Joshua Rojas, 23, was arrested at a Sargeant Street address by Holyoke police and held on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, pending arraignment at Holyoke District Court, Woonsocket police confirmed Thursday morning.

Rojas is accused in connection with the incident, where two men were shot on Foundry Street at about 2 a.m. on a Saturday. At the time, investigators didn’t comment on a possible motive.

A second suspect, Diego Garcia, 27, was arrested several days after the incident and charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after being convicted in a crime of violence, use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, firing in a compact area, and disorderly conduct.