1 dead as vehicle crashes into Massachusetts eyeglass store

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died when her car crashed through the front of a Massachusetts eyeglass store.

Police say the vehicle ended up inside a LenCrafters store in Medford just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

No one was in the store, which does not open until 10 a.m., according to the company’s website.

Police say it appears the vehicle was traveling west on Route 16, which is the Mystic Valley Parkway, when it veered off the road and over the curb, across the parking lot and into the store.

The cause remains under investigation.