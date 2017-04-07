Centracchio: The president has the authority to do what he did

Related Coverage US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thursday night, President Trump ordered U.S. airstrikes in Syria in response to a chemical attack against civilians in the war-torn nation.

About two dozen lawmakers on both sides of the aisle knew about the airstrike beforehand, but many democrats are criticizing President Trump, saying he should have consulted Congress first.

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad have condemned the attack, sparking concern of possible retaliation against the U.S.

Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) weighs in on why he thinks the airstrike was the right decision and what could happen next.

Watch Centracchio’s full interview with Eyewitness News reporter Julianne Peixoto in the video above.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.