Crews battling fire at large multi-family home in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews in Taunton battled a fire in Taunton Friday morning.

The blaze broke out in the basement of a large multi-family home on High Street just after 4 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting up through the roof.

The fire was quickly knocked down but not before flames were able to spread into the chimney chase and throughout the five apartment home.

Taunton Fire Chief Tim Bradshaw tells Eyewitness News that an elderly couple was taken to the hospital and are believed to have suffered smoke inhalation.

Bradshaw also says 14 people have been displaced.

Officials say there is severe damage on the inside and is believed to be a total loss.

The roof was still burning around 6 a.m.

Eyewitness News has crews on scene and will update this story as information becomes available.