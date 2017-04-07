Driver charged in triple-fatal crash; police ID victims

Related Coverage 3 dead after car strikes pole, splits in half

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man is facing numerous charges following a crash that claimed the lives of three women early Thursday morning.

The single-car crash took place at about 12:13 a.m. on Walcott Street, just north of McCoy Stadium. The vehicle struck a pole and tore into two pieces, according to police.

Police said two of the victims were found dead at the scene and a third was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At a news conference Friday, police identified the victims as 22-year-old Fatima Rosa, 20-year-old Emily Howell, and 24-year-old Theresa Leary, all of West Warwick.

Two men survived the crash, including the driver, identified as James Belanger.

Belanger, 21, is charged with three counts of driving to endanger – death resulting, three counts of duty to stop – death resulting, possession of cocaine, and driving while in possession of a controlled substance.

Police said DUI charges may filed against Belanger, pending the toxicology results.

He remains at the hospital, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

