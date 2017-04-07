In the Kitchen: Campanelle with Slowed Braised Tomatoes

Chef Jody Adams of Porto joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Campanelle with Braised Tomatoes.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 cups onion cut into 1/4 inch dice
- 3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
- 2 pints ripe grape tomatoes
- 16 basil leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon hot red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 pound campanelle pasta
- 1/2 cup grated pecorino cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup toasted breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoon celery leaves
- 1/2 ounce bottarga
Directions:
- Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. Remove add the basil leaves and hot red pepper flakes and stir well.
- Rinse and dry the tomatoes. Add to the pan and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon sugar.
- Turn the heat to the lowest setting, cover and cook 40 minutes. The tomatoes will collapse and the juice should cook into the sauce.
- Meanwhile, heat the butter and toast the crumbs.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook stirring until it returns to a boil. Cook to al dente, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Scoop the pasta out of the water and dump it into the pan with the tomatoes. Simmer a minute or two. Stir in half the cheese and the chopped parsley. Add a little pasta water to keep the sauce saucy.
- Serve topped with the remaining cheese, bread crumbs, celery leaves and shaved bottarga.