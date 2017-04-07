In the Kitchen: Campanelle with Slowed Braised Tomatoes

By Chef Jody Adams of Porto Published:

Chef Jody Adams of Porto joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Campanelle with Braised Tomatoes.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups onion cut into 1/4 inch dice
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
  • 2 pints ripe grape tomatoes
  • 16 basil leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 pound campanelle pasta
  • 1/2  cup grated pecorino cheese
  • 1/4  cup chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup toasted breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoon celery leaves
  • 1/2 ounce bottarga

Directions:

  1. Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. Remove add the basil leaves and hot red pepper flakes and stir well.
  2.  Rinse and dry the tomatoes. Add to the pan and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon sugar.
  3. Turn the heat to the lowest setting, cover and cook 40 minutes. The tomatoes will collapse and the juice should cook into the sauce.
  4. Meanwhile, heat the butter and toast the crumbs.
  5. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook stirring until it returns to a boil. Cook to al dente, 8 to 10 minutes.
  6. Scoop the pasta out of the water and dump it into the pan with the tomatoes. Simmer a minute or two. Stir in half the cheese and the chopped parsley. Add a little pasta water to keep the sauce saucy.
  7.  Serve topped with the remaining cheese, bread crumbs, celery leaves and shaved bottarga.

Related Posts