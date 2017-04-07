Man rescued from third-floor apartment during fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday after a multi-family home in Providence caught fire.

The fire broke out at 17 Rutland St. at about 1 p.m. According to Battalion Chief Steve Houle, two people self-evacuated while firefighters rescued a man on the third floor.

Houle said the man was trapped due to debris in the hallway, adding that there might have been a hoarding situation inside the home.

As for the two people transported to the hospital, Houle was not certain if it was for treatment for injuries or evaluation.

It appeared the fire started in the back of the building. The cause remains under investigation.