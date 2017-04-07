No new trial for RI man convicted in car fire deaths

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court is denying a new trial for a Rhode Island man convicted in the deaths of three people found in a burning car.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court says Nicholas Sexton of Warwick will not receive a new trial. He is serving a 90-year prison sentence for killing one of the three people who were found dead in Bangor.

Police called the killings the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

The same court last year affirmed the 2014 murder and arson convictions of Randall Daluz of Brockton, Massachusetts. He was tried with Sexton and is serving three life terms.

The bodies of 24-year-old Nicolle Lugdon, of Eddington, 26-year-old Daniel Borders, of Hermon, and 28-year-old Lucas Tuscano, of Bradford were found burned beyond recognition in 2012.