Police arrest 6, seize $20K worth of cocaine in Central Falls bust

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation into a suspected cocaine-dealing operation in Central Falls resulted in the arrest of six people and the seizure of approximately $20,000 worth of the drug.

Believing cocaine was being manufactured and distributed at addresses on Washington and Fletcher Streets, police said they executed search warrants there on Thursday .

Members of the department’s Special Investigative Unit and a Rhode Island State Police K-9 unit discovered large amounts of cocaine, along with digital scales, packaging materials, multiple cell phones and U.S. currency.

Six suspects were arrested and charged with manufacturing cocaine with intent to deliver, distribution of a controlled substance near a school zone, maintaining a common nuisance and conspiracy, according to police: Latoya Velez, 29, Juan DeJesus, 28, Gary Hernandez, 32, Paul Washburn, 27, Luis Arocho, 24 John DeJesus, 31.

All of the suspects were arraigned in court on Friday. Velez was granted $5,000 bail while the other five were held without bail as Superior Court violators.