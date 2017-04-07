River levels being watched closely after week of rain

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — While the heavy rainfall eased up on Friday, the water levels at local rivers are a reminder of the wet week.

Meteorologist Pete Mangione paid a visit to Hopkinton to check the Pawcatuck River. He reported back that there was swelling, but fortunately no major flooding.

On Wednesday, the river was inching toward nearby homes.

“I’ve been a little nervous,” said homeowner Robert Gelinas. “We went through [flooding] once and I don’t feel like going through that situation again.”

Gelinas is referring to the historic floods of 2010. More than 16 inches of rain fell in March of that year.

“So far so good. At least it’s not like 2010 when we had six feet of water in the house,” Gelinas recalled.

The river this week was the highest it has been in quite a while, Gelinas believes. He said that it’s not unusual for his yard to go partially underwater.

Both the Pawcatuck and Pawtuxet Rivers are expected to crest Friday night or Saturday morning, but no major flooding is expected.

Rivers running high aren’t unusual for April, since it’s the second rainiest month of the year.