Sources: Police recover woman’s body at Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have recovered a woman’s body at a Cranston home as part of an ongoing homicide investigation, sources tell Eyewitness News.

Police and the state medical examiner were seen investigating at 9 Preston Ave. late Thursday night and a backhoe had dug up parts of the back and side yards.

Eyewitness News has learned the home is linked to a potential homicide investigation. Whether the homicide occurred in that home is unclear at this time.

According to workers outside the home on Friday, the owner is out of town. A neighbor and a family member of the former owner both stated that the house was undergoing renovations so it could be sold on the market again.

Three miles down the road, a home on Wakefield Avenue is also under investigation. Eyewitness News was there as a taxi was towed out of the driveway by authorities.

Police have not confirmed if the two scenes are a part of the same homicide investigation.

Resident Marianne Pulcifer said Wakefield Avenue is typically a quiet neighborhood.

“It’s been fine, the neighbors are all great,” she said. “We’ve really never had anything bad happen on the street.”

Eyewitness News is working to learn more and will update this story with the latest.