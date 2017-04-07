Suspended officer sentenced for assaulting high school student

Related Coverage Suspended Woonsocket cop charged with assaulting high school student

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspended Woonsocket police officer accused of punching a teenager in the face went before a judge on Friday.

Patrick Cahill pleaded to one count of simple assault in connection with the incident at Woonsocket High School on March 27, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Police said Cahill was a volunteer with the school’s football team and was overseeing a weight-lifting session that afternoon. According to the police report, Cahill got physical with a student who he claimed was disrupting the session.

The victim told police Cahill punched him twice in the face, threw him to the ground and put him in a headlock. This was corroborated by eyewitness accounts, the report stated.

Cahill, 28, was given a one-year suspended sentence and one-year probation and was ordered to take anger management classes and have no contact with the victim.

The AG’s office said Cahill also admitted to violating his bail from an earlier conviction of second-degree child abuse. Cahill is currently appealing that conviction and the judge allowed him to remain out on bail pending the outcome.

For the bail violation, Cahill was sentenced to serve 40 days behind bars, retroactive to March 27.