Syrian native living in Massachusetts discusses recent attack, air strike

Cambridge, MA (WPRI) — A Syrian man living in Massachusetts said he fears for the safety of his family still overseas.

Mohammed Al-Bardan currently lives in Cambridge, but he’s from Damascus. His mother, siblings, nieces and nephews are still living in Syria’s capital.

Al-Bardan said he was glued to his television Thursday night, watching news that the United States had launched missile attacks in Syria.

The air strike was authorized by President Trump in retaliation to the chemical attack earlier this week that killed more than 80 civilians.

The strike killed six people and destroyed the air field believed to have been the take-off location of the plane that dropped the deadly chemicals.

Al-Bardan’s family lives in a different part of Syria, away from where the chemical attack was launched.

“The pictures of the kids that were gassed really hit them a lot and they feel the guilt feeling just a hundred times,” Al-Bardan said.

Al-Bardan said most of the country wants a regime change and welcomes U.S. help, but it’s still hard to see his homeland being torn apart by missiles.

“I’m concerned about family friends and loved ones that are still there,” said Al-Bardan. “At the same time, Assad has to be punished for what he has done. You can’t just look at what he has been doing for the last six years and do nothing.”