Brady’s stolen SB XLIX jersey returns to Gillette for fans to see

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Even though Tom Brady just received his stolen jerseys back, he was already willing to part with one of them to give fans the chance to check it out in person.

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey was on display at The Hall at Patriot Place.

“I’m very excited to be able to see this in person because it means a lot to the new england fans,” says Worcester resident Catherine Goodwin.

The jersey had been missing for 2 years since the Pats beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

It was recovered in Mexico, along with TB12’s Super Bowl LI jersey.

A Mexican journalist is accused of stealing the jerseys from his locker after the games.

“It was unbelievable about how somebody could go in and take something like that from a location that is heavily secured,” says Steven Boss of Burrillville. “It’s nice to see it back, where it belongs, in Foxboro with the Patriots.”

The jersey is now on display in The Hall at Patriot Place, a museum filled with Pats history and memorabilia.

Albany native Robert Williams was in Foxboro with his son for a hockey tournament. They were the first people inside The Hall on Saturday.

“We didn’t realize we were coming here and that would be here which is, pretty awesome, kinda special for me and him.”

Employees at The Hall say the jersey will be on display for the foreseeable future, until Brady asks for it back.