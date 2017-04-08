DA: Bones found in North Attleboro woods

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News has learned remains were found buried in the woods off a North Attleboro road Friday night.

A spokesman with Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office confirms the bones found in the woods off of Betts Road appeared to have been there for a long time.

The Medical Examiner has been brought in to do forensic work in the hope of finding any identifying information. Officials are holding off on saying the bones found were human remains, until the medical examiner’s report is released.

Eyewitness News spoke with a neighbor on Betts Road Saturday night, who says he was walking his dog Friday about 200 feet into the woods when they came across the bones. The neighbor went on to say there was clothing, and a shoe with the bones he found. The man says he called police and left the woods.

Another neighbor told Eyewitness News they saw North Attleboro Police, Massachusetts State Police, and an unmarked white van investigating in the area until 10 p.m. Friday night, and back again Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

No further details were made available regarding this case.

Eyewitness News will stay on this breaking story and bring you new information as soon as it becomes available.