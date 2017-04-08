Mayor, community members take part in Providence Education Summit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Hundreds in the Providence community gathered Saturday morning for a summit aimed at building support for education in the capital city.

Mayor Jorge Elorza told Eyewitness News approximately 500 people came to the Providence Education Summit at the Providence Career and Technical Academy.

The mayor joined school officials, and members of the community including parents, students, and business leaders, to come up with ways to improve the Providence school system and shape new city goals around education.

“It’s about shooting for the stars and knowing you have an entire village that’s going to contribute to make that a reality,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza. “I’m inspired by what I see and I think that everyone walking out of this day here in this gym is going to walk away with the same inspiration that we can become the top performing urban district in the entire country.”

The entire summit ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.