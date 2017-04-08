PawSox host “A Touch of Spring” Open House

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Red Sox hosted “A Touch of Spring” Open House on Saturday at McCoy Stadium. The free event included autographs, photographs and tours of the 75-year-old stadium.

Fans were able to be inside the stadium and see a first hand look of the field, the teams clubhouse, the home and visitors’ dugouts and the press box.

Fans were also allowed to see memorabilia on the PawSox’ Hall of History, which is usually open only to private suite guests. They also got to meet former Red Sox and PawSox pitcher Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd.

Eyewitness News will have live coverage of the PawSox home opener on Monday, April 10, at 6:15 p.m. against Syracuse.

Also, several of the PawSox Saturday night games will be broadcast live throughout the season on myRITV.