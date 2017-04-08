Providence police: 35-year-old man shot several times in robbery attempt

Providence, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery on Elmwood Avenue early Saturday morning.

Lieutenant Joseph Dufault told Eyewitness News a 35-year-old man was shot several times in the lower body in the middle of the road on Elmwood Ave. He was taken into surgery at Rhode Island Hospital Saturday morning, and he is expected to survive.

Police said they arrested a suspect who was also taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm. The man faces a firearms charge with more charges pending.

Dufault said he was patrolling the city early Saturday when he heard gunshots and saw a fight happening on Elmwood Ave. He pursued the suspects who fled in a car down Webster Avenue. There, a male suspect fled the car on foot and was apprehended on Elmdale Avenue.

Police found the gun on Webster Ave. They also located the car — which had another gun inside — abandoned on Pocasset Avenue.

At last check Saturday morning, police were still looking for a second suspect who allegedly drove the car.

Police do not believe the suspects and victim knew each other, and said everyone involved was at Masheratti nightclub on Elmwood Ave. before the incident.

We will continue updating this story as more information is made available.