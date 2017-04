Capitals beat Bruins 3-1 in regular season finale

BOSTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals were so dominant this season that they had nothing left to play for with two games left in the NHL schedule.

That’s precisely why the Bruins want to avoid them in the playoffs.

“In retrospect, it’s over and we’re through it,” Boston forward David Backes said after finishing the regular season with back-to-back losses, falling 3-1 to the Capitals on Saturday to set up a potential first-round matchup with Washington. “We did what we could through 82 games, and we can’t change it now.”

Kevin Shattenkirk scored the go-ahead goal 56 seconds after the Bruins tied it in the second period, and backup Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for the Capitals. Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams also scored for Washington, which has won 10 of its last 11 games.

“We’ve kept working and trying to build our game for the playoffs,” said Johansson, whose Capitals have won the Presidents’ Trophy for the second straight year. “We have to keep trying to improve. We have another game tomorrow to do that, and then it’s ‘Go’ time.”

Earlier Saturday, Ottawa beat the Rangers 3-1 to clinch the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic Division with one game remaining. And Toronto beat Pittsburgh on Saturday night, moving into a tie with Boston at 95 points; the Bruins hold the tiebreaker.

If the Maple Leafs earn a win or an overtime loss in their finale against Columbus on Sunday, they will open the playoffs at Ottawa, and Boston will be stuck with the Capitals.

“Now we’re scoreboard-watchers,” Backes said. “That’s all we can do. See who our opponent is in the first round.”

Bruins No. 2 goalie Anton Khudobin stopped 21 of 24 shots he faced in the first two periods before he was replaced by starter Tuukka Rask. The team said Khudobin wasn’t feeling well. Rask stopped all eight shots he faced in the third period.

Johansson scored on Washington’s first shot of the game, four minutes in. Colin Miller tied it for Boston with 15:13 gone in the second, but Shattenkirk put the Capitals back in front less than a minute later. Another Washington goal was waved off for goalie interference, but Williams added one that counted in the final minute of the second period.

“It was a good response from us,” Williams said. “First after their goal, and then after the disallowed goal.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.