PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters made quick work of a small fire behind a manufacturing business Sunday morning.

A Providence Fire Department rescue spotted the fire on Dupont Drive around 11 a.m. Sunday. According to Battalion Chief Stephen Houle, a pile of debris including wooden shipping pallets and scrap metal was burning, with some extension to two nearby truck trailers.

It was put out quickly and there were no injuries. The cause wasn’t immediately apparent.