NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in New Bedford Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Caroline Streets.

A commercial building at that location was burning fiercely when firefighters arrived and crews quickly called a second alarm.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.