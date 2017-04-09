Explosions heard from 5-alarm Somerset fire Sunday

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) – Explosions could be heard coming from a 5-alarm commercial fire in Somerset Sunday night.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. on County Street at the intersection with Buffinton Street.

Mutual aid from Swansea, Fall River, and Warren, responded to help battle the flames coming from 1019 County Street, and for station coverage in Somerset.

Swansea E-3 and Ladder 1 in Somerset on mutual aid for a building fire at 1019 County St. — Swansea Fire (@SwanseaFD) April 9, 2017

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the two-story commercial building, which houses Commonwealth Firearms and Somerset Tours and Travel

The fire was upgraded to five alarms when live ammunition began going off inside the building once the fire reached the firearms store.

BREAKING: Fire raging inside firearms store on County St in Somerset. You can hear the ammo going off inside. pic.twitter.com/VwVC9NOh9K — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) April 9, 2017

Three alarm fire at intersection of Buffinton and County. Multiple agency response. Nearly extinguished. Appears no injuries at this time. — Somerset Police (@SomersetPD) April 9, 2017

By 7:30 p.m. officials in Somerset had the fire under control and nearly extinguished.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire.

Officials closed multiple streets in the area Sunday, and are asking the public to stay clear of this scene for their own safety.

